Study reveals impact of paternal age on fertility treatments

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The number of fathers over the age of 40 in the United States has doubled since 1970, leading researchers to investigate how paternal age might affect the success of in vitro fertilization.

Dr. Trish Shah, a fertility specialist with Conceptions Florida said that while male sperm does go through changes after the age of 40, a recent study found those changes do not impact the outcome of fertility treatments.

“What this study is showing is that perhaps some of these issues are being mitigated by using reproductive technologies are in fact confounded by the fact that women of older age can cause the negative outcomes,” she said.

Shah said the findings underscore that IVF success rates rely more on maternal age, declining after the age of 37.

An beyond diet, exercise and genetics, researchers have found that several environmental factors can impact heart disease risk.

According to a new review which appears in the journal Cardiovascular Research, every 10 decibels of increased road noise increased the risk of heart attack by one percent.

Air pollution was blamed for approximately 41 percent of heart attacks and strokes in the European Union.

The review found that light pollution can disrupt sleep cycles, increasing the risk of irregular heart rhythms, and extreme high and low temperatures brought on by climate change also impact heart disease risk.

According to the World Health Organization, heart disease and stroke are the leading cause of death globally.