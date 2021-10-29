27-year-old mother and daughter missing for a month in Pembroke Pines

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 27-year-old Julissa Rivera and her one-year-old daughter, Jalayha Davis, were both last seen in Pembroke Pines on Sept. 30 at the Trayann Apartments off of Pines Boulevard and Northwest 77th Way.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 27-year-old Julissa Rivera and her one-year-old daughter, Jalayha Davis, were both last seen in Pembroke Pines on Sept. 30 at the Trayann Apartments off of Pines Boulevard and Northwest 77th Way.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The family and roommate of a 27-year-old mother and her baby in Pembroke Pines are worried for their safety after they haven’t been seen or heard from in nearly a month.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 27-year-old Julissa Rivera and her one-year-old daughter, Jalayha Davis, were both last seen in Pembroke Pines on Sept. 30 at the Trayann Apartments off of Pines Boulevard and Northwest 77th Way.

Now, a month later, police are desperately searching for them as their family members are extremely concerned for their safety as it’s been over a month since anyone has heard from them.

“She hasn’t lived here in two months your saying?” asked Local 10 News Reporter Roy Ramos to Rivera’s roommate. She responded, “More than that, probably.”

Pembroke Pines Police have been passing a missing flyer physically and across social media, as well as throughout the Pembroke Pines community, as they search for the mother and daughter.

Ad

While police say Rivera is known to frequent the Miami area, and on occasion, will travel to New York to visit relatives, no one has heard from her.

And those closest to her — are now concerned for their safety.

”Given the relationships that she has had, you know domestic violence history, abuse with her boyfriend, so, yeah, she is in danger with a child with her,” said Rivera’s roommate.

Rivera is described as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes who stands about 5′4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Unfortunately, detectives don’t know what she was last seen wearing. As for her daughter, she is described as a baby with a darker complexion and brown eyes.

Her roommate told Local 10 News, “Julissa if you are out there, though are not in trouble they just need you to cooperate for the safety of Jalayha.”

Pembroke Pines Police told Local 10 News they first entered the mother and daughter into their missing person database on October 19. Unfortunately, because they have not been able to confirm if the two are safe, they have now begun to pass out those flyers.

Ad

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are urged to call Pembroke Pines Police, or, call Broward Crimestoppers, at 954-493-TIPS.