Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Miami-Dade

The death investigation was taking place in the area of Coral Reef Drive and 137th Avenue where a body was covered by a yellow tarp Friday morning.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Detective Angel Rodriguez said the man’s body was found shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of 127th Avenue and Southwest 152nd Street.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where the body was covered with a yellow tarp on the sidewalk. Detectives were also seen searching for clues.

No further details were immediately available.

