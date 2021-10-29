Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.
Detective Angel Rodriguez said the man’s body was found shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of 127th Avenue and Southwest 152nd Street.
Sky 10 flew over the scene where the body was covered with a yellow tarp on the sidewalk. Detectives were also seen searching for clues.
No further details were immediately available.
