‘The power of women’: Janine Stanwood on marking Breast Cancer Awareness with Artfull Angels

MIRAMAR, Fla. – This month has shown us the power of women.

From my very own breast surgeon to authors, non-profit heads, advocates, and artists, there are so many here in South Florida who are helping save lives year-round.

On Thursday, I was honored by Angela Taylor, the founder of Artfull Angels, a local non-profit that helps underserved women get life-saving breast screenings.

It was humbling not only to be recognized for sharing my own breast cancer story publicly but also to learn about the work Artfull Angels does.

Out of 19 women who received mammograms thanks to the organization, four have been diagnosed with breast cancer, Taylor said. She continues to help them through their journeys.

Earlier in the month, I met Cindy Papale-Hammontree, the author of “Experts in Pink.” The book is a compilation of vital information from breast cancer experts in South Florida; from oncologists, nutritionists, and even hand surgeons.

Ad

October might be coming to a close, but the work to face this terrible disease head-on continues.

Related stories