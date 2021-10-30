Police search for suspects after random attack outside Miami Beach pizzeria

Police search for suspects who attacked a group of people in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are searching for several suspects following a seemingly random attack in Miami Beach.

According to police, the victims were walking westbound along 9th Street, approaching Mega Pizza located at 865 Collins Avenue.

As they passed the pizza place, police said a man that was sanding with a group of four other people struck one of the victims several times.

Another victim attempted to stand in between the first suspect and victim, and that’s when a female from the group grabbed the second victim by the hair and knocked her to the ground, police said.

Fire rescue workers responded and after treating the first victim at the scene, eventually they took him to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Miami Beach police said crime scene officers were not able to immediately respond to the crime due to them working an active shooting scene elsewhere in the city.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.