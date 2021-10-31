Travelers growing frustrated with American Airlines over delays and cancellations

Flight delays with American Airlines are causing headaches for travels both in South Florida and across the country this weekend.

Flight delays with American Airlines are causing headaches for travels both in South Florida and across the country this weekend.

MIAMI – Flight delays with American Airlines are causing headaches for travelers both in South Florida and across the country this weekend.

Cellphone video from inside Dallas Fort Worth International Airport showed the long lines wrapped around the departures section, and similar scenes were found at Miami International Airport.

“It was supposed to be a really good company, I always travel with them, but lately they failed,” said Mexico City-bound traveler Rachel, who did not give her last name. “The line was like super, super big and no one told us anything.”

Frustrated passengers like Rachel were left scrambling to find a way home.

She tells Local 10 News she was heading to Mexico City when her flight was cancelled 20 minutes before the scheduled boarding time.

American Airlines is blaming two days of severe winds in Dallas and gusts of up to 50 mph for cancelations and delays.

They released a statement that reads, in part:

Ad

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences.”

On Sunday, a total of 21 American Airlines flights were cancelled out of Miami International Airport due to crew shortages.

The travel nightmare left many, like Rachel, forced to find alternative ways to get home.