A 26-year-old woman was arrested following a shooting in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Police took into custody Ladijah Hollingsworth after she allegedly shot another woman during a fight in front of 1545 Collins Avenue.

Hollingsworth fled the scene on foot, but was later arrested in the city of Miami.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen, but was listed in stable condition and is expected to recover, police said.

Police said Hollingsworth was drinking prior to the incident.