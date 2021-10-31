Woman injured in Lauderhill after someone opened fire on her home

Police responded to an overnight shooting in Lauderhill in which a woman was injured.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police responded to an overnight shooting in Lauderhill in which a woman was injured.

Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Madeleine Wright they heard dozens of gunshots.

Windows of the home that was targeted were seen with several bullet holes.

Authorities said they received a 911 call about the shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Resident Norris Bloodsaw said he was watching a movie when someone started shooting at his triplex on Northwest 59th Way near northwest 20th Street, hitting a woman who stays in the apartment next door.

“I’m a veteran, but it’s still not comfortable hearing shots, especially around your house,” Bloodsaw said. “Naturally, you just try to be on guard and try to find out what happened.”

When he came outside to see what was going on, Bloodsaw saw an officer trying to get into his neighbor’s apartment.

“He tried to force the door open, tried to get them to open the door,” he said. “Wouldn’t nobody answer, then finally he heard her, heard somebody moaning. Then she came out here and fell.”

Police said the woman was shot in the upper thigh and arm.

“Blood was in her face, on the face, from her rubbing on the side because of the blood, where she was bleeding,” Bloodsaw said. “But I don’t know what the extent of her injuries were.”

Paramedics took the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“I don’t know her, but I pray for her and I pray for her family,” said resident Darryl Cunningham.

Police said the victim has become uncooperative and no longer wishes to pursue an investigation.

Nevertheless, detectives continue to analyze the evidence they collected here the scene.

Anyone with any info on the identity or whereabouts of the assailant is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.