Witness: Confrontation with tow truck driver leads to gunfire in North Miami

Witnesses say a tow truck driver was attacked while trying to tow a vehicle early Monday morning in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A witness says a shot was fired after a confrontation between a tow truck operator and a driver on Monday morning in North Miami.

Leslie Erb, the owner of a business along Northwest 120th Street and 7th Avenue, says a car was parked in a spot near her business and she called to have it towed.

The tow truck operator arrived and started to hook the white BMW onto his truck when Erb says two men showed up and start to attack that tow truck worker.

“The car was illegally parked in my parking lot, and we called the tow truck company and apparently the car owners came out and tried to beat down the tow truck driver and he shot one of the guys,” Erb said.

Police on the scene told Local 10 News that the car may have been in the process of being repossessed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.