Man caught on camera trying to steal delivery van in northwest Miami-Dade

A thief was caught on camera trying to steal a delivery van in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Tuesday that shows a man trying to steal a delivery van in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:15 p.m. Sept. 22 in the area of Northwest 61st Street and 23rd Avenue.

According to authorities, the thief, who is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20, opened the driver’s side door, got into the van, and attempted to start the vehicle while the delivery driver was dropping off packages.

Police said the driver returned to the van to find the thief in the driver’s seat and screamed at him, causing the thief to jump out of the van and flee the area.

The man is seen leaving the scene in a white, four-door Dodge sedan that was being driven by another male.

Anyone with information about those involved in the attempted van theft are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.