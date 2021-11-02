Piper High principal goes viral nationwide with surprise homecoming performance

Local high school principal performs on the field with the marching band during homecoming game

SUNRISE, Fla. – Piper High School had a familiar face on the field, performing with the school marching band during their homecoming game last Friday.

To show her support for the dedicated and talented students performing this year with the Piper Band of Pride, Principal Hautigan got on the field to perform with her students.

146,000+ views on my Homecoming video! Thanks for the support. Notice band kids are in t-shirts. No new band uniforms since’05. Too expensive, but my kids so deserve them. 125 kids @ $500/uniform: $63,000! Wow! Link to Piper High e-store. Please donate: https://t.co/OvsvzD6fKz https://t.co/jaobBpK5XR — Principal Hautigan (@piperprincipal) November 1, 2021

In a post on Twitter, Hautigan added a recording of her performance that went viral over the weekend with more than 146,000 views. She says the band needs new uniforms and hopes the community will pitch in to help.

To donate to the Piper High School band program, click here.