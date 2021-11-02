72º
Piper High principal goes viral nationwide with surprise homecoming performance

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Sunrise
Local high school principal performs on the field with the marching band during homecoming game

SUNRISE, Fla. – Piper High School had a familiar face on the field, performing with the school marching band during their homecoming game last Friday.

To show her support for the dedicated and talented students performing this year with the Piper Band of Pride, Principal Hautigan got on the field to perform with her students.

In a post on Twitter, Hautigan added a recording of her performance that went viral over the weekend with more than 146,000 views. She says the band needs new uniforms and hopes the community will pitch in to help.

To donate to the Piper High School band program, click here.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

