Thief steals Bentley from inside meat market warehouse, drives it to another burglary, according to police

Surveillance video shows what police believe is a stolen Bentley that was taken from a Doral meat market and the thief set a fire inside the business, too, they say.

DORAL, Fla. – Surveillance video from a nearby business shows what police believe is a stolen Bentley driving away from a meat market parking lot in Doral just after 6 a.m. last week followed by an SUV.

Miami-Dade Police said it was Leonald L. Sanchez, 31, of Miami behind the wheel of the luxury sedan and that he broke in and stole the car, which was stored inside the meat market warehouse. Then, according to police, he set fire to the second floor office in order to damage the close circuit television and digital video recorder to destroy evidence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the rear of Meat Town at 10400 Northwest 33rd St., Suite 120, Doral, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6:23 a.m. where firefighters found the rear bay door of the business open and smoke billowing out.

Police said that Sanchez had broken into the business, where parked inside the warehouse was a 2010 Bentley Continental that belonged to the owner’s daughter. The owner of Meat Town told police that the keys to the car were on a Bentley chain on top of a table in a warehouse office on the first floor, according to the arrest report.

Investigators said Sanchez tried to burglarize another Doral business a few days later and was in the stolen car. When police caught up with Sanchez, he told police it was his car because “he had the keys.”

Police said a laptop with a Meat Town sticker affixed to it was in the trunk and tools were discovered inside the car. There was also a D.V.R. in the rear driver side of the vehicle, which investigators said was consistent with property stolen from the Meat Town office.

Sanchez faces charges of arson, burglar, grand theft and tampering with physical evidence.

He was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.