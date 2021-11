The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for Ward Stogdill who was aboard the 30-foot sailing vessel Bella Dawn.

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man and the Bella Dawn, his 30-foot sailboat.

Ward Stogdill departed at about 5:30 a.m., on Oct. 28, out of the Florida Keys on his way to the Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard released this photograph of a sailboat on Wednesday, nearly a week after its departure from the Florida Keys. (Handout)

According to the Coast Guard, Stogdill, 52, was last seen in Boot Key where he departed from on a voyage to Bimini. He has an 18-foot orange kayak on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking anyone with information about Stogdill’s whereabouts to call 305-415-6800.