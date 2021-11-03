Police in Coral Gables searching for glass-breaking thief who has struck several businesses

A brazen thief has been striking businesses in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Businesses are boarded up in Coral Gables, but there is no threat of a hurricane looming over the city.

Instead, a storm of burglaries has struck the area.

Mayte Nardo owns a hair salon on Merrick Way. She told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe what happened when she came to work Tuesday morning.

“Apparently, he used a crowbar to get the cash box open,” she said. “All that was in there was loose change.”

She said these kinds of things don’t happen in the area.

“I’ve been here nine years never has something like this happened,” Nardo said.

The crimes have taken place along Merrick Way and Giraldo Avenue.

Police has surveillance video of the suspect but have not released it to the public yet.