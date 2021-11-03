Woman shot man dead at Fort Lauderdale apartment, police say

The suspect briefly barricaded herself in a car after the shooting but has been taken into custody, investigators say.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was killed in an apartment in the 1300 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue of Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a neighbor called 911 around 8:30 a.m. and that officers arrived to find a man shot dead inside.

Police say the suspected shooter is a woman who took off in the victim’s car.

She briefly barricaded herself in the car near 31st Avenue and 19th Street before surrendering, authorities say.

“We’re still working to determine the exact circumstances. We don’t know what led up to the shooting, but we believe she is responsible for shooting the victim,” said spokeswoman Casey Liening of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

