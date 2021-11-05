Miami-Dade judges will no longer require face masks in courtrooms

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County courthouses will not be enforcing an indoor mask mandate starting Friday.

Miami-Dade Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie announced her decision after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava lifted the requirement and the Florida Supreme Court rescinded the state rule on Thursday.

“While we are in a good place at the moment with respect to COVID-19 transmission rates in Miami-Dade County, we are very much still in the midst of a global pandemic,” Sayfie said.

According to Miami-Dade County officials’ most recent report, the 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate was at 2%.

She plans to issue an administrative order in the coming week.