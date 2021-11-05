Miramar police seek public’s help finding girl, 13, missing for nearly 2 months

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The family of 13-year-old Victoria Gonzalez joined Miramar police Friday at a news conference to ask for the public’s assistance locating the girl who they said ran away from home in September.

According to authorities, Victoria was last seen Sept. 17 in the area of 10700 Miramar Blvd.

Police and family members have been searching for her ever since, but Victoria has not been found.

Police believe Victoria is out there because they said she has repeatedly logged into her Instagram account, but there is one thing that is complicating this case.

Because it’s not a criminal case, police can’t get a subpoena to track down the phone she’s using.

On Friday, her parents once again made a plea with the public to come forward with answers.

“Come home...I miss you. I love you. You’re not in trouble,” Victoria’s father, Enrique Gonzalez, said.

“It’s been seven weeks and we have to deal with this every day, and I wouldn’t wish this on no one, not even my worst enemy,” Victoria’s mother, Sophia Gonzalez, said.

Anyone with information about Victoria’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miramar Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.