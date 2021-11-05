Student detained after loaded gun found at Lauderdale Lakes school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A student at Boyd H. Anderson High School was detained Friday morning after being found in possession of a loaded gun on campus, authorities said.

The high school is located at 3050 NW 41st St. in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the school around 8:30 a.m. and apprehended the student.

Authorities said the gun was recovered and the school was temporarily placed on a code red lockdown as a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

