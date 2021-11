Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday night in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man died during a Friday night shooting in Lauderhill, police said.

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said officers responded to Northwest 17th Street and 34th Avenue.

Officers found the man inside the car and conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, police said. A doctor at Broward Health Medical Center pronounced the man dead.

Officers asked anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.