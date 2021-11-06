69º
Port Everglades expecting busiest day since pandemic began

Parker Branton, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Port Everglades is bracing for its busiest cruise day since the start of the pandemic.

Six cruises are set to sail from the Fort Lauderdale port on Saturday, filling almost every terminal.

The cruise lines heading out include Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Viking Cruises.

The cruise industry traditionally accounts for approximately 40 percent of Port Everglades’ revenue.

Port Everglades was the first U.S. port to resume cruise service in June.

