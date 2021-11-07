Investigation ongoing into North Miami Beach Shooting that sent man to hospital

Surveillance cameras were rolling outside a popular fast food restaurant in Miami-Dade County when bullets began flying.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance cameras were rolling outside a popular fast food restaurant in Miami-Dade County as authorities investigated a shooting.

It happened Saturday in North Miami Beach around 8 p.m.

Police said they received a call regarding shots fired along Northeast 167th Street.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found a man at a gas station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders rushed the man a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, investigators discovered the situation started in the drive thru of the Wendy’s located across the street from where they found the man who was shot.

The fast food restaurant was taped off for much of the night as police were searching for evidence.

Witnesses said a car sped away from the area shortly after the shooting.

Authorities said the man who was shot is expected to be okay.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle that sped away or any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.