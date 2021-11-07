Train collides with car in Oakland Park

Deputies responded to a train accident in Broward County on Sunday morning.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies responded to a train accident in Broward County on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a car allegedly stopped on the track while a train was about to pass, causing the collision.

It happened at the intersection of Prospect Road and Northwest 9th Street at approximately 10 a.m.

A train collided with a car in Oakland Park. (WPLG)

Debris from the crash was littered across the tracks.

The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital, but there has been no update on that person’s health.

An investigation is ongoing.