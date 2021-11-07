Train collides with car in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies responded to a train accident in Broward County on Sunday morning.
According to authorities, a car allegedly stopped on the track while a train was about to pass, causing the collision.
It happened at the intersection of Prospect Road and Northwest 9th Street at approximately 10 a.m.
Debris from the crash was littered across the tracks.
The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital, but there has been no update on that person’s health.
An investigation is ongoing.