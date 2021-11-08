DeSantis suspends Medley councilwoman facing fraud charges

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Medley Councilwoman Ana Lilia Stefano on Monday as she faces fraud charges.

MEDLEY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of Ana Lilia Stefano, a councilwoman for the Town of Medley.

A volunteer who worked with Stefano at the Santana Moss Foundation released records supporting the allegation that Stefano was selling about $24,000 of Feeding South Florida donations, prosecutors said.

Officers arrested Stefano last week after a Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust and Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office joint investigation into Stefano’s activities as the SMF executive director.

NFL wide receiver Santana Moss, who played for Miami Carol City Senior High School and the University of Miami, founded the nonprofit corporation in 2001 and launched the free-grocery program in 2014.

Stefano is facing charges of organized scheme to defraud over $50,000 and grand theft of over $20,000.