Even with COVID-19 protocols being relaxed, experts warn people to remain vigilant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Great weather forces us to go outside.

As more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 positivity rates drop, safety protocols are becoming optional.

In busy Las Olas, Gerald Hirschtritt is about to turn 75 but he says despite the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, he’s still cautious.

“Now with no one around, I feel comfortable without a mask,” he said.

Parishioners attending a catholic mass this weekend will find that wearing a mask will be optional for those vaccinated.

The archdiocese says those not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask.

In Miami courtrooms, masks will not be required but encouraged.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward have relaxed masking rules in schools.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty said we should continue to remain vigilant and protect ourselves.

There is a rise in cases in Europe, primarily among the unvaccinated, and scientist are still closely watching more than 30 types of the Delta variant.

Ad

“We are cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Marty. “It’s a big concern because it’s not over.”

At a Publix supermarket in Hallandale Beach, most people seen inside on Monday were wearing a mask, but some said they feel comfortable dropping it.

“If I got my shot and I got my booster, I’m ok,” said shopper Karen Gadaleta. “I mean I’m not going to wind up in the hospital hopefully.”

Other shoppers felt differently.

“I think it’s just selfish of people not wearing masks,” said Robin Taney. “They’re not concerned about other people.”

Dr. Marty said we are still not in the clear. Not enough Americans are vaccinated and there are still to many cases across the country.

“We don’t know the vaccine status of the person around us and we are in an indoor space that is poorly ventilated, put on your mask,” said Dr. Marty.