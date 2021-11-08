Family searching for missing teenage girl from Pembroke Pines who hasn’t been seen in weeks

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities in Pembroke Pines are searching for a missing teenage girl.

According to police, 16-year-old Noelle Lynn Garcia was last seen on Oct. 22.

She has been in contact with her family over the phone, but they have not seen her and don’t know where she is, police said.

Garcia is described as a white female, 5-foot-1, 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving her home wearing a white top and red shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PPPD Det. Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200.