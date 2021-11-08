73º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Family searching for missing teenage girl from Pembroke Pines who hasn’t been seen in weeks

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pembroke Pines, Broward County
Police searching for 16-year-old Noelle Lynn Garcia. (Pembroke Pines PD)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities in Pembroke Pines are searching for a missing teenage girl.

According to police, 16-year-old Noelle Lynn Garcia was last seen on Oct. 22.

She has been in contact with her family over the phone, but they have not seen her and don’t know where she is, police said.

Garcia is described as a white female, 5-foot-1, 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving her home wearing a white top and red shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PPPD Det. Jacob Childress at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter