71º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

International travelers allowed back into United States, prompting increase in crowd sizes at South Florida airports

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Miami, Travel
Increasing crowds at airports have been a growing trend, and it’s one that is expected to be kicked up a notch.

MIAMI – Increasing crowds at airports have been a growing trend, and it’s one that is expected to be kicked up a notch.

After 18 months of restrictions, vaccinated travelers from more than 30 countries are once again allowed to the United States.

Flights are already coming into Miami International Airport.

Under the new rules, fully vaccinated adults have to show proof of their shots and a negative Covid test taken within three days of travel.

All this is happening just in time for the holidays and at the heart of tourist season in South Florida.

“The folks that are coming here are supposed to be vaccinated so that is good news,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Before the pandemic, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau said 29 percent of the 24,000,000 visitors were from overseas.

Generally, international travelers spend big, shelling out nearly half of the $17.9 billion coming in to the local economy.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter