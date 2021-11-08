US reopens borders for many international travelers, ending nearly 2-year ban

The U.S. on Monday is reopening its borders for many international travelers, ending a nearly 2-year-long ban. And it's expected to bring a big boost to South Florida's tourism industry.

MIAMI – Monday marks a big day for travel in the U.S. as the country is re-opening its borders for many international travelers, ending a nearly 2-year-long ban.

And it’s expected to bring a big boost to South Florida’s tourism industry.

For more than 18 months, many traveling routes were quiet due to the coronavirus pandemic as then-President Donald Trump announced he was banning most travel into the U.S.

Few would have predicted that ban would last through most of 2021.

Most travelers from some of the country’ closest allies were barred from visiting.

For some, loved ones separated by borders meant months of heartache, and for airlines, it spelled disaster.

“We keep outlining the economic impact of staying closed and the human impact,” British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said. “So, there is a lot of people who haven’t been able to visit family in the U.S. They haven’t been able to reunite. You know, both countries have huge amounts of foreign direct investment going both ways and that’s going to be impacted by this impasse.”

As COVID-19 cases decreased and flowed, and vaccinations began to roll out, the U.S.’s position did not change, much to the frustration of European leaders.

“The travel ban seriously harms vital economic and human ties at a time when they’re most needed,” The EU ambassador in Washington tweeted.

Americans have been able to travel overseas for some months, with some restrictions like vaccination requirements, COVID testing or quarantine.

The U.S. is lifting the ban for more than 30 countries.

International visitors will need to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative COVID test, with some exceptions.

Port authority officials say the re-opening will make for full flights and long lines.