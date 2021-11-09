Broward Sheriff’s Office honors 9 victims of coronavirus pandemic

Sheriff Gregory Tony held a Tuesday morning tribute in honor of the nine Broward Sheriff’s Office employees who died of COVID-19.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sheriff Gregory Tony held a Tuesday morning tribute in honor of the nine Broward Sheriff’s Office employees who have died of COVID-19.

After a memorial service at The Faith Center in Sunrise, a ceremony included a traditional riderless horse, a 21-gun salute, and a formation of aircraft flyover salute.

“Over 3,700 employees have been exposed to this virus and over 1,800 have contracted it,” Tony said. “Every time that occurs, we worry about, are we going to lose number 10?”

The nine: Shannon Bennett, Nikima Thompson, Wiley Huff, Aldemar Rengifo Jr., Pamela Ford, Stephen Adams, Shane Owens, Edwin Sanchez, and Tasha Blackwood.

“I know I’m not out of place by saying they are greatly missed,” Tony said.

Owens was a sergeant. Rengifo was a lieutenant. Bennett served as a deputy. Sanchez was a court bailiff. Adams was a detention aide.

Huff served as an equal employment opportunity manager. Ford was a community program supervision specialist. Blackwood was a confinement status specialist. Thompson served as a communications operator.

“We’re not out of this yet. We’re still battling, but the successes we’ve had over the last year and a half have come because we’ve been able to unite under conflict and not divide,” Tony said.