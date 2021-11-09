Caught on Camera: Man accused of attacking couple in Miami Beach, spitting on officer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he attacked a couple in Miami Beach and then spat at an officer, authorities said.

Cellphone video taken early Sunday morning shows the woman unconscious on the ground.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, witnesses pointed out Jose Ramos Rodriguez to responding officers, who then detained him.

Miami Beach police said Rodriguez smelled of an alcoholic beverage and was also holding a drink that he dropped on the ground as the officers detained him.

RAW FOOTAGE: Cellphone video shows attack on Miami Beach. (Video courtesy of @miamibeachexperience)

Police said Rodriguez was yelling and tensing up, which made it difficult for the officers to control him.

According to the arrest report, multiple witnesses told officers that Rodriguez punched a man and a woman on Espanola Way, but authorities said the couple was uncooperative with officers.

Still, Rodriguez was arrested due to his “irate and belligerent behavior while intoxicated,” the arrest report stated.

Police said Rodriguez was also found in possession of a glass pipe with residue and a small bag of suspected cocaine.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez threatened to spit at an officer who ordered him to step out of the police vehicle upon their arrival to the Miami Beach holding facility.

Authorities said there was blood and spit all over the interior of the car and Rodriguez refused to walk into the facility so he had to be carried in.

Rodriguez then spat at an officer who was attempting to place him into the prisoner transport wagon, authorities said.

Rodriguez was ultimately booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of battery on a police officer, possession of cocaine, assault on a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.