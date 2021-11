A tow truck driver ran into some trouble while trying to repossess a car in Pembroke Pines.

Police said a Mercedes Benz was hooked up to the truck when someone jumped in the driver’s seat of the pricy SUV.

The driver hit the gas until the Mercedes was released from the hitch.

That’s when the driver struck property on the lot while trying to get away, eventually backed up into the tow truck, police said.

The car then became disabled and eventually was towed from the scene.