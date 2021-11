It's another Zoom call cautionary tale as a man taking part in a Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce public meeting likely didn't realize his camera was turned on.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man disrobed — at least partially — during Tuesday’s Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce meeting that was held on Zoom.

A Miami Beach resident who was watching the morning public meeting said he noticed the chamber member take off his shirt and then walk around what appeared to be his home.

It’s not clear if the man knew that his camera was on.

Local 10 News has reached out to the chamber member in the video for comment.