7 homeless after flames, smoke spreads out of Miami kitchen, firefighters say

The Miami Fire Department released this photo of a home after a fire displaced seven people on Wednesday in Little Havana.

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. – A house fire that started in the kitchen displaced a group of people on Wednesday in Miami’s Little Havana.

According to Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Miami Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to a home with three residences along Northwest Sixth Street, west of Northwest 17th Avenue.

“Fire crews encountered heavy smoke billowing from the rear,” Sanchez wrote in a statement.

A house fire that started in the kitchen displaced a group of people on Wednesday in Miami’s Little Havana. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The fire started in the unit in the back of the house, and there was smoke damage in the middle unit, according to Sanchez. Firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured and The American Red Cross provided temporary assistance to a minor and six adults who are homeless after the fire, according to Sanchez.

Miami Fire Rescue released this photo of a firefighter responding on Wednesday to a house fire in Little Havana. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

