Man accused of trying to sexually assault woman on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he tried to sexually assault a woman the day before on Miami Beach.

According to his arrest report, Kyandre Lotorin Johnson, 31, of Miami Beach, encountered the victim on the boardwalk at 23rd Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday and began speaking to her.

Police said less than 10 minutes later, Johnson grabbed the victim, “lifting her off the ground while covering her mouth and carried her onto a walkway that leads to the beach.”

According to the arrest report, the victim screamed for help and Johnson threw her to the ground and began choking her.

Miami Beach police said the victim continued to scream for help as Johnson lowered his shorts and tried to sexually assault the victim.

The victim told police Johnson then fled the area, running toward the beach.

Authorities said the entire incident was captured on city-owned surveillance cameras.

According to the arrest report, Johnson is known to several officers and detectives within the Miami Beach Police Department.

Authorities said he was located the next day, identified himself in a photo taken prior to the incident and confessed to trying to sexually assault the victim.

He was arrested on charges of attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.