Royal Caribbean CEO to step down after 33 years

MIAMI – The CEO of Miami-based Royal Caribbean Group will step down after more than 33 years heading the cruise company.
The company announced Richard Fain will retire as CEO in January and will remain chair of its board of directors.
Chief Financial Officer Jason Liberty will replace him as CEO.
Royal Caribbean is the world’s second largest cruise company and includes Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises.
Like other major cruise lines, it was hit hard by cancelled sailings during the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed departures out of some U.S. ports earlier this year.
