Video shows Mercedes-Benz G-Class driver trying to get away from repo man in Broward

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle managed to drive away while a man in a tow truck was lifting the vehicle during a repossession. The driver crashed into the building and another car, police said.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man ran out of the Now Tech Academy in Pembroke Pines and jumped into his leased red sports utility vehicle while a tow truck was lifting it.

Surveillance video shows the driver managed to free the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the academy at 10030 SW 8th St.

According to the police crash report, the driver then crashed into a column, backed up, struck the Midwest Towing vehicle and two more columns.

As the driver exited the sidewalk area, his attempt at getting away ended when the SUV’s front axle came off, according to the report.