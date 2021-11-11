BSO: Teen, dog attacked by pit bull-mix in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A teenager and a dog his family is fostering were attacked by the family’s pit bull-mix Thursday in Dania Beach, his family confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Southwest 33rd Avenue just after 11:45 a.m.

She said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the area and the victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

According to relatives, the two dogs began to fight when the teen intervened and was bitten by his family dog.

They said the teen’s arm was bandaged, but they plan to take him to a hospital for the wound to be properly cleaned.

According to the family, both dogs were picked up by Animal Control.

They said both dogs are mixed breeds.

No other details were immediately released.