‘NightGarden’ will light up the night sky in Miami this winter

MIAMI – Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will light up the night sky this winter with a whimsical light show through the beginning of January.

The outdoor light displays and holograms of the NightGarden can be seen throughout the garden in the heart of Coral Gables beginning Friday.

Visitors can also search for fairies hidden in the garden by downloading a special FairyScope App as part of their experience.

"Fairies" at NightGarden: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (Courtesy: WorldRedEye.com)

The garden will welcome guests for this experience Thursday nights from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m.- 11p.m.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking on this link.