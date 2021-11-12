3 injured in crash involving Publix semi-truck in Miami

MIAMI – Three people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday morning following a crash involving a Publix semi-truck.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 7 a.m. Two pickup trucks were also involved in the collision.

Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed that crews were working to clean up an oil spill that was a result of the crash.

They said two of the victims were taken to the hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, one of whom had to be extricated from the passenger seat of one of the vehicles.

Both victims are listed in serious, but stable condition. The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.