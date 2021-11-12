Broward County man to be sentenced for stabbing pit bull puppy to death, stuffing it inside suitcase

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man who stabbed a pit bull puppy more than 50 times before stuffing it in a suitcase will be sentenced on Friday.

Brendan Evans, 35, of Hollywood, accepted a plea deal earlier this week and is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Authorities said the dog named Ollie died two days after being discovered by Good Samaritans.

The attack caused an international outcry. Evans first denied being involved, but investigators from the Hollywood Police Department solved the case in 2017 with the help of DNA evidence found on the suitcase.

Hollywood detectives also found rats with their scalps removed, cat paws and blood in Evans’ refrigerator. There was also an eight-pointed star on a kitchen wall and a shrine with candles for the “Duke of Hell.” He also had a Crime Stoppers’ flyer showing a picture of Ollie ripped in two, authorities said.

Evans has been held in jail since his arrest four years ago. He was initially charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty but prosecutors dropped 15 in exchange for the guilty plea, his attorney, Michael Gottlieb said.