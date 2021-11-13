Explosion at Miami-Dade home, one person hospitalized

Authorities respond to an explosion at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in an apparent gas explosion at a Miami-Dade home early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, first responders rushed to a home near Southwest 114th Street and 145th Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said kitchen cabinets, windows and accordion hurricane shutters were blown off the rear of the structure due to the explosion.

One adult was injured and rushed as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Authorities have not provided any additional information on what caused the explosion, or any updates on the status of the victim who was injured.