80º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Flames erupt from second floor of home in southwest Miami-Dade

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Firefighters were called into action early Saturday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters were called into action early Saturday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a call came in at approximately 1 a.m. regarding a house fire.

The home was located near Southwest 159th Avenue and 42nd Terrace.

Authorities said it was a second alarm fire and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.

Firefighters quickly attacked the blaze from multiple angles after identifying where in the home it was coming from, something made difficult by the smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter