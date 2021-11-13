Flames erupt from second floor of home in southwest Miami-Dade

Firefighters were called into action early Saturday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters were called into action early Saturday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a call came in at approximately 1 a.m. regarding a house fire.

The home was located near Southwest 159th Avenue and 42nd Terrace.

Authorities said it was a second alarm fire and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home.

Firefighters quickly attacked the blaze from multiple angles after identifying where in the home it was coming from, something made difficult by the smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.