1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Miami

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a double shooting in which one person was killed.

According to authorities, officers responded around midnight in reference to shots fired to the area of Northwest 51st Street and North Miami Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two men who had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene.

The second man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Neighbors told Local 10 News the men were traveling in their car, which slammed into several parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

Bullet holes were spotted in several vehicles in the area and dozens of shell casings were seen on the ground.

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or possible descriptions of the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.