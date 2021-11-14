74º
Miami police find man shot and killed after responding to early morning gunfire

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a deadly shooting.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound across the street from Roberto Clemente Park on Northwest 2nd Avenue at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday,

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A bicycle was also at the scene, laying in the road.

Authorities have not said if they are searching for the shooter or provided any information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

