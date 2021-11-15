Fort Lauderdale police respond to report of barricaded subject

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to a home Monday morning after receiving reports that someone had barricaded themselves inside a home following a domestic disturbance.

The incident is unfolding in the 300 block of Southwest 27th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the subject is believed to be alone inside the home.

No other details were immediately released.

