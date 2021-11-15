Man pushes woman using walker in Miami-Dade public transit bus, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old man is accused of pushing a woman who was using a walker when she was injured in a Miami-Dade transit bus on Sunday, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Witnesses told officers the woman asked Lorenza Whipple to move his property away from the center aisle so she could get through and exit the bus.

Witnesses told police officers Whipple didn’t respond, and when the woman moved his property, he pushed her and she fell, according to the arrest form. It’s unclear if there was a misunderstanding.

Officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to help the woman about 9:30 a.m. at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 58th Street.

A paramedic treated the woman at the scene. Officers arrested Whipple and he is facing a charge of battery on a victim who is 65 years old or older.