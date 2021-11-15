Rodents enjoy chicken breading at South Florida Popeyes

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***VENUS RESTAURANT

13785 NW 7TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/8/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/16/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/10/19

“Live rodent present. Observed 1 live rodent on a glue trap by reach in freezer in front counter.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15 droppings behind reach in freezer at front counter.”

“Unnecessary items/unused equipment on the premises. Observed old reach in coolers, tires, automobiles parts, old reach in freezer.”

“Improper storage of maintenance equipment that interferes with cleaning. Observed old restaurant equipment, old vehicles and old vehicles parts at the back yard of the establishment interfering with the maintenance/cleaning of the establishment.”

Ad

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Food stored in a room/shed that is not fully enclosed. Observed plastic containers with rice and bean inside a truck on back yard. **Repeat Violation**.”

***ALMANI’S KOSHER CATERING BAKERY

2836 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 11/8/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1. Observed 3 rodent droppings on a shelf in the storage area of the establishment holding boxed single service glass ware. 2. Observed 10 rodent droppings on a lower shelf in the storage area of the establishment holding clean and wrapped catering service utensils. 3. Observed 10 rodent droppings on the floor in the storage area of the establishment behind a shelf holding wrapped clean table linen. Operator removed all droppings and cleaned and sanitized all areas.”

“In-use utensil in non-time/temperature control for safety food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Observed a scoop in the flour bin touching the flour. Employee removed scoop and placed in ware washing area to clean and sanitize.”

Ad

“Packaged food not labeled as specified by law. Observed spicy pepper sauce, tuna salad, and other tomato based sauces for sale in the front display cooler not labeled. Operator removed items for sale and will label.”

***POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN

2580 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/8/21

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Evidence of rodent gnawing. Observed 3 bags of chicken breading flour with evidence of rodent gnawing.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1. Observed 2 rodent droppings on top of a bag of chicken breading flour in the dry storage area of the restaurant and 2 on top of another bag of chicken breading flour in the same rack. 2. Observed over 10 rodent droppings on the floor under the storage rack with chicken breading flour in the dry storage area of the restaurant. 3. Observed over 10 rodent droppings on the floor in the dry storage area under a shelf storing single service paper goods. 4. Observed 1 rodent dropping on the shelf storing single service paper goods in the dry storage area. 5. Observed 5 rodent droppings on the under a shelf in the dry storage area holding single service beverage containers and dry fry batter for chicken sandwiches. 6. Observed 5 rodent droppings on the floor under a shelf holding dry chicken batter in the dry storage area. 7. Observed 2 rodent droppings on top of clean food storage containers on a shelf next to the three compartment sink. 8. Observed 1 rodent dropping on the floor outside of the walk-in cooler and 1 rodent dropping on the floor outside the walk-in freezer. 9. Observed 5 rodent droppings on top of boxes of condiments and carry out bags on a shelf in the dry storage area.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the Hot holding unit 2; chicken tenders (106-119°F - Hot Holding). Per the manager the items had been in the unit for 30 minutes. Manager voluntarily discarded the items”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust above the chicken breading station.”