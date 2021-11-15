60º
Woman stabbed, carjacked in Miami

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Crime, Miami-Dade County
(WPLG)

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for the person who stabbed and carjacked a woman.

The attack happened Monday morning at Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Second Court.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A crime scene technician was spotted at the scene photographing car debris and blood in the parking lot of a U-Haul office.

Local 10 has reached out to police to get more information on the circumstances that led to the attack.

