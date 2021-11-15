Woman stabbed, carjacked in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for the person who stabbed and carjacked a woman.

The attack happened Monday morning at Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Second Court.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A crime scene technician was spotted at the scene photographing car debris and blood in the parking lot of a U-Haul office.

Local 10 has reached out to police to get more information on the circumstances that led to the attack.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.