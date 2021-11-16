City of Pembroke Pines ditches traditional recycling to switch to ‘Waste-To-Energy’ recycling in 2022

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Garbage pick-up will be a little different for Pembroke Pines residents beginning in 2022.

The city is going from sorting recyclable items, to incinerating trash and recycling altogether.

This means the blue carts will not be used next year. Instead, residents should place all of their garbage and recyclable items in their one green cart.

According to a communication by Waste Pro: “The U.S. no longer can sell recycling to China. Costs have risen three times from what they were when recycling began due to low, and in some cases, no demand in the global marketplace for materials such as glass and plastics, and high rates of contamination.”

The city says if the program would have continued, it would have a come at a cost of $10 more a month.

Beginning on Jan. 2, 2022, all trash and recycling collected by Waste pro will go to Wheelabrator South Broward Waste-to-Energy Plant.

Residents who live in condominiums within the city such as Century Village, Hollybrook and Park Place will not be affected.

For more information about the changes, click on this link.