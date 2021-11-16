Driver of pickup truck loses control, plows into Sunrise home

SUNRISE, Fla. – A truck slammed into a home in Broward County on Monday night.

Police roped the home off for safety reasons.

Neighbors said the driver lost control of their vehicle, crashing into the home and leaving a gaping hole and extensive damage behind.

Thankfully, the people inside the home were not hurt.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the home located along the 6100 block of Northwest 18th Court in Sunrise.

“We were sitting in the yard and all of a sudden we see the truck and the dude come right here and hit this hump, you hear a bunch of tires, he lost control, he caught it, he hit the gas and ran into the house,” said Oliver Brown, who witnessed the crash. “We heard the loud boom, and we ran out in the street to see if everybody was ok.”

The homeowners were in their kitchen at the time of the crash. The truck plowed into their bedroom that had just been remodeled.

It took fire crews quite some time to help remove the truck from the home before it was towed away. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic the driver seem disoriented and had some cuts on his legs and arms.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out.

The homeowner said she is thankful that her and her husband are alive and that no one else was hurt.