Family members to hold vigil for 8-year-old killed in shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kayden Jones was tragically killed over the weekend in Atlanta.

The 8-year-old boy has family in Atlanta and locally in Fort Lauderdale.

His grieving father and South Florida family will honor him Tuesday night and hold a vigil to remember the sweet young boy taken way too soon.

Jones was shot over the weekend at an apartment complex in Atlanta just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

He was raced to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A vigil was held Sunday night where family members described the boy as a sweet child who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said it appears to be accidental.

Jones will be laid to rest at the end of the month. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. That page can be found by clicking here.